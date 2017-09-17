V londýnskom derby gól nepadol. Ramsey: Bod má cenu zlata

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey on Sky Sports: "We needed that against a top team. In recent years we have struggled here but we are able to compete against the best. We showed that we can create chances and on another day we my have nicked that.

"We needed that after the Liverpool game. We played in their half, higher up. We wanted to get a result and we got one.

„We are in a good place, we just have to build on it.“

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger: "It was about mentality and a response from our last away game. We could have won it. It was an intense game.

"The battle was total. We are not in a transfer period and on the day we played Liverpool that affected us. We are all human beings.

"If you play 55 games a season you can have a bad performance.

"But we were focused and determined. We tried to play when we had the ball and we were close to winning the game. With a bit more freedom we would have won the game.

