Liverpool hazarduje. Southamptonu nedal ani gól

LFC sa priebežne posunul na tretie miesto v ligovej tabuľke o bod pred Manchester City, ktorý má však zápas k dobru.
FC Liverpool – Southampton 0:0
Zostávajúci nedeľňajší program (17.00):
Arsenal Londýn – Manchester United
Tabuľka:
|Z
|V
|R
|P
|S
|B
|1.
|Chelsea
|34
|26
|3
|5
|72:29
|81
|2.
|Tottenham
|35
|23
|8
|4
|71:23
|77
|3.
|Liverpool
|36
|20
|10
|6
|71:42
|70
|4.
|Manchester City
|35
|20
|9
|6
|70:37
|69
|5.
|Manchester United
|34
|17
|14
|3
|51:25
|65
|6.
|Arsenal
|33
|18
|6
|9
|64:42
|60
|7.
|Everton
|36
|16
|10
|10
|60:41
|58
|8.
|West Bromwich
|35
|12
|9
|14
|41:45
|45
|9.
|Leicester
|35
|12
|7
|16
|45:54
|43
|10.
|Southampton
|34
|11
|9
|14
|39:44
|42
|11.
|Bournemouth
|36
|11
|9
|16
|52:65
|42
|12.
|West Ham
|36
|11
|9
|16
|45:59
|42
|13.
|Stoke
|36
|10
|11
|15
|39:52
|41
|14.
|Burnley
|36
|11
|7
|18
|37:51
|40
|15.
|Watford
|35
|11
|7
|17
|37:58
|40
|16.
|Crystal Palace
|36
|11
|5
|20
|46:61
|38
|17.
|Swansea
|36
|10
|5
|21
|41:69
|35
|18.
|Hull
|36
|9
|7
|20
|36:69
|34
|19.
|Middlesbrough
|35
|5
|13
|17
|26:45
|28
|20.
|Sunderland
|35
|6
|6
|23
|28:60
|24