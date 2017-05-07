Liverpool hazarduje. Southamptonu nedal ani gól

07.05.2017 16:40
Jürgen Klopp
Tréner Liverpoolu Jürgen Klopp.

Futbalisti FC Liverpool doma remizovali s hráčmi Southamptonu 0:0 v nedeľňajšom stretnutí 36. kola najvyššej anglickej súťaže.

LFC sa priebežne posunul na tretie miesto v ligovej tabuľke o bod pred Manchester City, ktorý má však zápas k dobru.

FC Liverpool – Southampton 0:0

Zostávajúci nedeľňajší program (17.00):
Arsenal Londýn – Manchester United

Tabuľka:

    Z V R P S B
1. Chelsea 34 26 3 5 72:29 81
2. Tottenham 35 23 8 4 71:23 77
3. Liverpool 36 20 10 6 71:42 70
4. Manchester City 35 20 9 6 70:37 69
5. Manchester United 34 17 14 3 51:25 65
6. Arsenal 33 18 6 9 64:42 60
7. Everton 36 16 10 10 60:41 58
8. West Bromwich 35 12 9 14 41:45 45
9. Leicester 35 12 7 16 45:54 43
10. Southampton 34 11 9 14 39:44 42
11. Bournemouth 36 11 9 16 52:65 42
12. West Ham 36 11 9 16 45:59 42
13. Stoke 36 10 11 15 39:52 41
14. Burnley 36 11 7 18 37:51 40
15. Watford 35 11 7 17 37:58 40
16. Crystal Palace 36 11 5 20 46:61 38
17. Swansea 36 10 5 21 41:69 35
18. Hull 36 9 7 20 36:69 34
19. Middlesbrough 35 5 13 17 26:45 28
20. Sunderland 35 6 6 23 28:60 24
#Premier League
