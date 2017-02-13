Predpoveď
Triumf a posun Manchestru City na 2. miesto. Na Chelsea stráca osem bodov

| 13.02.2017 23:10

Z piatej na druhú priečku najvyššej anglickej súťaže sa posunuli futbalisti Manchestru City po triumfe v Bournemouthe 2:0.

Raheem Sterling
Raheem Sterling prekonáva brankára Bournemouthu.
Prvý gól hostí strelil po necelej polhodine hry Raheem Sterling, výsledok zápasu nechtiac vlastným gólom pečatil v 69. min Tyrone Mings.

Bournemouth – Manchester City 0:2 (0:1)
Góly: 29. Sterling, 69. Mings

Tabuľka:
    Z V R P S B
1. Chelsea 25 19 3 3 52:18 60
2. Manchester City 25 16 4 5 51:29 52
3. Tottenham 25 14 8 3 46:18 50
4. Arsenal 25 15 5 5 54:28 50
5. Liverpool 25 14 7 4 54:30 49
6. Manchester United 25 13 9 3 38:21 48
7. Everton 25 11 8 6 40:27 41
8. West Bromwich 24 10 7 8 34:31 37
9. West Ham 25 9 5 11 34:43 32
10. Stoke 25 8 8 9 30:36 32
11. Watford 25 8 6 11 29:42 30
12. Burnley 25 9 3 13 27:36 30
13. Southampton 25 8 6 11 28:31 30
14. Bournemouth 25 7 5 13 35:49 26
15. Swansea 25 7 3 15 31:54 24
16. Middlesbrough 25 4 10 11 19:27 22
17. Leicester 25 5 6 14 24:43 21
18. Hull 25 5 5 15 22:49 20
19. Crystal Palace 25 5 4 16 32:46 19
20. Sunderland 25 5 4 16 24:46 19
