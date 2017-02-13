Triumf a posun Manchestru City na 2. miesto. Na Chelsea stráca osem bodov

Prvý gól hostí strelil po necelej polhodine hry Raheem Sterling, výsledok zápasu nechtiac vlastným gólom pečatil v 69. min Tyrone Mings.
Bournemouth – Manchester City 0:2 (0:1)
Góly: 29. Sterling, 69. Mings
|Tabuľka:
|Z
|V
|R
|P
|S
|B
|1.
|Chelsea
|25
|19
|3
|3
|52:18
|60
|2.
|Manchester City
|25
|16
|4
|5
|51:29
|52
|3.
|Tottenham
|25
|14
|8
|3
|46:18
|50
|4.
|Arsenal
|25
|15
|5
|5
|54:28
|50
|5.
|Liverpool
|25
|14
|7
|4
|54:30
|49
|6.
|Manchester United
|25
|13
|9
|3
|38:21
|48
|7.
|Everton
|25
|11
|8
|6
|40:27
|41
|8.
|West Bromwich
|24
|10
|7
|8
|34:31
|37
|9.
|West Ham
|25
|9
|5
|11
|34:43
|32
|10.
|Stoke
|25
|8
|8
|9
|30:36
|32
|11.
|Watford
|25
|8
|6
|11
|29:42
|30
|12.
|Burnley
|25
|9
|3
|13
|27:36
|30
|13.
|Southampton
|25
|8
|6
|11
|28:31
|30
|14.
|Bournemouth
|25
|7
|5
|13
|35:49
|26
|15.
|Swansea
|25
|7
|3
|15
|31:54
|24
|16.
|Middlesbrough
|25
|4
|10
|11
|19:27
|22
|17.
|Leicester
|25
|5
|6
|14
|24:43
|21
|18.
|Hull
|25
|5
|5
|15
|22:49
|20
|19.
|Crystal Palace
|25
|5
|4
|16
|32:46
|19
|20.
|Sunderland
|25
|5
|4
|16
|24:46
|19
