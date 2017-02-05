Majster sa prepadáva. United vyhrali na ihrisku Leicesteru 3:0

Hráči úradujúceho anglického majstra Leicesteru podľahli na vlastnom ihrisku Manchestru United hladko 0:3. Góly „Red Devils“ strelili Henrich Mchitarjan, Zlatan Ibrahimovič a Juan Mata. Leicester je aktuálne na 16. mieste Premier League, iba jeden bod nad pásmom zostupu. Manchester United je šiesty.
Manchester City – Swansea 2:1 (1:0)
Góly: 11. a 90.+ Gabriel Jesus – 81. Sigurdsson
Leicester – Manchester United 0:3 (0:2)
Góly: 42. Mchitarjan, 44. Ibrahimovič, 49. Mata
|**Tabuľka: **
|1. Chelsea
|24 19 2 3 51:17 59
|2. Tottenham
|24 14 8 2 46:16 50
|3. Manchester City
|24 15 4 5 49:29 49
|4. Arsenal
|24 14 5 5 52:28 47
|5. Liverpool
|24 13 7 4 52:30 46
|6. Manchester United
|24 12 9 3 36:21 45
|7. Everton
|24 11 7 6 40:27 40
|8. West Bromwich
|24 10 6 8 32:29 36
|9. West Ham
|24 9 4 11 32:41 31
|10. Watford
|24 8 6 10 29:40 30
|11. Stoke
|24 7 8 9 29:36 29
|12. Burnley
|24 9 2 13 26:35 29
|13. Southampton
|24 7 6 11 24:31 27
|14. Bournemouth
|24 7 5 12 35:47 26
|15. Middlesbrough
|24 4 9 11 19:27 21
|16. Leicester
|24 5 6 13 24:41 21
|17. Swansea
|24 6 3 15 29:54 21
|18. Hull
|24 5 5 14 22:47 20
|19. Crystal Palace
|24 5 4 15 32:45 19
|20. Sunderland
|24 5 4 15 24:42 19
