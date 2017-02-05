Predpoveď
Majster sa prepadáva. United vyhrali na ihrisku Leicesteru 3:0

| 05.02.2017 20:20

Futbalisti Manchestru City triumfovali v nedeľňajšom stretnutí 24. kola Premier League nad Swansea 2:1. Hrdinom stretnutia bol mladý brazílsky útočník Gabriel Jesus, ktorý strelil oba góly Citizens. Jesus prišiel do Manchestru City v januári tohto roka. Jediný presný zásah Swansea dosiahol Islanďan Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Zlatan Ibrahimovič
Zlatan Ibrahimovič.
Autor:

Hráči úradujúceho anglického majstra Leicesteru podľahli na vlastnom ihrisku Manchestru United hladko 0:3. Góly „Red Devils“ strelili Henrich Mchitarjan, Zlatan Ibrahimovič a Juan Mata. Leicester je aktuálne na 16. mieste Premier League, iba jeden bod nad pásmom zostupu. Manchester United je šiesty.

Manchester City – Swansea 2:1 (1:0)
Góly: 11. a 90.+ Gabriel Jesus – 81. Sigurdsson

Leicester – Manchester United 0:3 (0:2)
Góly: 42. Mchitarjan, 44. Ibrahimovič, 49. Mata

**Tabuľka: **
1. Chelsea 24 19 2 3 51:17 59
2. Tottenham 24 14 8 2 46:16 50
3. Manchester City 24 15 4 5 49:29 49
4. Arsenal 24 14 5 5 52:28 47
5. Liverpool 24 13 7 4 52:30 46
6. Manchester United 24 12 9 3 36:21 45
7. Everton 24 11 7 6 40:27 40
8. West Bromwich 24 10 6 8 32:29 36
9. West Ham 24 9 4 11 32:41 31
10. Watford 24 8 6 10 29:40 30
11. Stoke 24 7 8 9 29:36 29
12. Burnley 24 9 2 13 26:35 29
13. Southampton 24 7 6 11 24:31 27
14. Bournemouth 24 7 5 12 35:47 26
15. Middlesbrough 24 4 9 11 19:27 21
16. Leicester 24 5 6 13 24:41 21
17. Swansea 24 6 3 15 29:54 21
18. Hull 24 5 5 14 22:47 20
19. Crystal Palace 24 5 4 15 32:45 19
20. Sunderland 24 5 4 15 24:42 19

